Former Toronto Blue Jays stars Russell Martin and Jimmy Key were among the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2024 unveiled Tuesday.

Martin and Key joined national team infielder and coach Ashley Stephenson, national team pitcher Rod Heisler, former Jays president and CEO Paul Godfrey and long-time Toronto Leaside baseball executive Howard Birnie as the six members of the 2024 class.

They will be inducted in a ceremony at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys, Ont., on June 15.

Born in East York, Ont., and raised in Montreal, Martin played 14 seasons in the big leagues from 2006 to 2019. He joined the Blue Jays following the 2014 season and helped them reach back to back ALCSs in 2015 and 2016. Martin was a four-time All-Star and won both the Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award while with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2007.

Key pitched eight seasons for the Blue Jays from 1984 to 1992 and ranks third in franchise history in ERA among qualifiers (3.42), fourth in wins (116), fourth in innings pitched (1,695.2) and sixth in strikeouts (944). The Huntsville, Ala., native helped Toronto to their first World Series title in 1992 and left as a free agent for the New York Yankees that following winter.

Stephenson was a member of the first National Women's Team in 2004 and played with them for 15 seasons, winning team MVP twice (2005, 2008). The Mississauga, Ont., native joined the women's team as a coach at the end of her playing career.

Heisler pitched in a 14 international competitions for the National Men's Team, starting Canada's first game of the 1984 Olympics. A native of Moose Jaw, Sask., Heisler became a teacher and coached baseball at the Notre Dame College in Wilcox, Sask. at the conclusion of his playing career.

A Toronto native, Godfrey played an essential role in bringing Major League Baseball north of the border, helping lay the groundwork for the Blue Jays' arrival in 1977. Godfrey became the team's president and CEO in 2000 and remained in that role through 2008.

Birnie has been involved in baseball in his hometown of Toronto for more than 70 years as a player, coach, umpire and executive, serving as head of Leaside Baseball since 1973.