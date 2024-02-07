Former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez will throw a bullpen for teams on Friday in Clearwater, Fla., reports Robert Murray of FanSided.

Sanchez has not pitched in MLB since 2022, splitting that season with the Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins. He played for two Triple-A teams in 2023, recording a 5.54 ERA in a total of 22 outings.

A veteran of eight big league seasons, the 31-year-old pitched parts of six years with the Blue Jays from 2014 to 2019, highlighted by an All-Star nod in 2016. He went 15-2 that season and also led the American League in ERA at 3.00 over 192.0 innings pitched.

Sanchez struggled to stay healthy in the seasons since and was dealt to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline in 2019 in a deal involving outfielder Derek Fisher.

The Barstow, Calif., native did not pitch in 2020 and spent the 2021 season with the San Francisco Giants, appearing in a total of nine MLB games.

Sanchez owns a 4.16 ERA across 174 big league outings, 113 of them starts.