SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a 424-foot leadoff home run and made a nice game-ending catch, Jason Heyward also went deep and Kyle Hart and three relievers combined on a four-hitter for the NL West-leading San Diego Padres, who shut out the Colorado Rockies for the second straight game, 2-0 on Saturday night.

Hart (2-0) went six innings, allowing just a double by Kyle Farmer in the fourth inning while striking out four and walking none. Jeremiah Estrada pitched a hitless seventh, Jason Adam allowed a single in the eighth and Robert Suarez allowed two singles in the ninth while earning his big league-leading seventh save in as many chances.

With runners on first and second and two outs in the ninth, Tatis ran down Kris Byrant's liner in the right field corner and jumped to make the catch.

On Friday night, Nick Pivetta and two relievers combined on a three-hitter in an 8-0 win.

The Padres have five shutouts in 15 games.

Tatis drove a full-count, 97.6-mph fastball from rookie Chase Dollander into the Padres' dugout beyond the fence in center, where Logan Gillaspie hopped off the bench, caught it and threw it to a fan. It was the fourth this season for Tatis, who also homered into the bullpen Friday.

Tatis extended his franchise record with his 13th career leadoff shot. He's hit safely in 11 of his 14 games and reached base in all 14. He was moved into the leadoff spot this season.

Heyward hit a 410-foot shot to right with one out in the fifth, his first with the Padres.

Dollander (1-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out seven and walked two.

Key moment

Tatis' home run put a charge into the sellout crowd of 44,066.

Key stat

Tatis is tied with Adrian Gonzalez for the second-most homers at Petco Park at 65. Manny Machado has 91.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-2, 3.79) and Padres RHP Michael King (2-0, 4.05) are scheduled to start Sunday's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb