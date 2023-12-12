First baseman Rowdy Tellez has agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

Murray adds that the deal is pending a physical.

Tellez was non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers on Nov. 17.

The 28-year-old broke out in 2022, hitting 35 home runs and driving in 89 while slashing .219.306/.461, but wasn't near as consistent last season. In 105 games, Tellez hit just 13 home runs and had a .667 OPS, down .100 points from the year before.

Tellez played parts of four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, arriving in Milwaukee in a trade that sent right-handers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis back north of the border.

Tellez played 219 games with the Blue Jays, hitting 21 homers with the team in 2019.