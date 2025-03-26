TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays will kick off their regular season at home on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's a look at five talking points ahead of the new campaign:

FACE OF THE FRANCHISE

As Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters his walk year, his long-term future will continue to be a hot topic even if he and the team hope the distraction can be kept to a minimum.

The two sides held contract extension talks last month but couldn't reach an agreement. Reports said Guerrero was seeking a 14-year deal worth US$500 million in present-day value.

The 26-year-old first baseman will likely be the top free agent available this fall if he remains unsigned beyond 2025.

The Blue Jays' first road trip of the year includes stops in the media hotbeds of New York and Boston. Local sports writers and columnists will no doubt be out in force.

The Mets and Red Sox were busy on the free-agent market this past off-season. New York signed superstar Juan Soto to a record US$765-million contract over 15 years, while Boston inked Alex Bregman to a three-year deal worth $120 million.

CLOSER CHANGE

Closer Jeff Hoffman is back with the team that selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.

He signed a three-year deal worth $33 million with Toronto in January. Hoffman spent the last two seasons with Philadelphia, posting a career-best 2.17 earned-run average in 2024 with 10 saves and 21 holds.

Hoffman will likely be the primary ninth-inning option in a bullpen that includes fellow high-leverage relievers Yimi Garcia and Chad Green.

Longtime Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., was non-tendered last fall. He later signed with the Phillies.

ANDRES THE GIANT

Toronto's strong defence improved even more with the acquisition of second baseman Andres Gimenez last December.

Gimenez, who has won three straight Gold Glove awards, provides much-needed stability at the position. The 26-year-old finished sixth in American League MVP voting in 2022.

Toronto also acquired reliever Nick Sandlin in the deal with the Guardians, who picked up first baseman Spencer Horwitz and prospect Nick Mitchell.

TONY TATERS

The Blue Jays turned to the free-agent market in the off-season after a down year for team offence in 2024.

Former Baltimore slugger Anthony Santander, who has averaged 35 homers a year over the last three seasons, was signed to a five-year deal worth $92.5 million.

He'll likely be slotted in the heart of the batting order to provide some much-needed protection for Guerrero, who was the lone Blue Jay to hit more than 20 homers last year.

CAPTAIN KIRK

Alejandro Kirk will serve as Toronto's full-time catcher this season after the trade-deadline departure of longtime Jays backstop Danny Jansen last summer.

Kirk, an all-star in 2022, posted decent offensive numbers last year, but his real value comes behind the plate where his defensive skills shine. The 26-year-old Mexican was nominated for a Gold Glove award in 2023.

Tyler Heineman will serve as the backup catcher.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.