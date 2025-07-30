The Toronto Blue Jays made their first move to bolster a bullpen in need of help ahead of Thursday's Major League Baseball trade deadline, acquiring right-hander Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles for pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown.

The 30-year-old with a fastball that averages 97.7 miles per hour adds the type of power reliever essential for contending clubs.

He pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Jays Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss against his former teammates.

Here are five things to know about the Blue Jays' newest pitcher:

Growing up in the Dominican Republic

Seranthony Domínguez was born Nov. 25, 1994, in Esperanza, Dominican Republic. The oldest of six children, he worked at a car wash and chicken farm as a boy to help support his family, who were dairy farmers. Domínguez didn’t start pitching until he was 13 after being told he was too overweight and slow to play the field. He says his parents gave him the name Seranthony after hearing it on a television show. He has a brother named Chrisanthony.

Making practice — and Pedro — a priority

Domínguez's family lived near a ball field and, as a youngster, he spent hours there honing his skills, often until sunset. He was grateful to have a baseball glove and content to fashion one from a milk carton when the real thing was unavailable. Dominican native Pedro Martinez was a favourite of the neighbourhood kids, and they would rush home to watch his games on TV whenever they could.

Turning Pro

Domínguez missed most of three seasons with an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery in 2020. He injured his elbow in June 2019 and initially tried to rehab instead of having surgery, going 421 days between the injury and finally having the procedure. COVID-19 travel restrictions further pushed back his recovery. He returned to the Phillies late in the 2021 season.

He's a rental arm

Domínguez is a pending free agent and arrives in Toronto as a likely rental for the stretch run. He is earning US$8 million this season and is eligible to hit the open market at the end of 2025. He posted a 3.24 earned-run average in 43 appearances for the Orioles, with 54 strikeouts and 24 walks over 41 2/3 innings. He was traded to Baltimore on July 26, 2024, after five-plus seasons with the Phillies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.