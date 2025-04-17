A familiar face is returning the Colorado Rockies dugout.

The team announced Thursday that former manager Clint Hurdle will take over as hitting coach after the firing of Hensley Meulens.

Hurdle, 67, served as manager of the team from 2002 to 2009. He was back with the team as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.

A native of Big Rapids, MI, Hurdle had an overall mark of 534-625 (.461) as manager, taking the team to the postseason on two occasions. In 2007, Hurdle's Rockies won the National League pennant before falling in the World Series to the Boston Red Sox. After his departure from the Rockies, Hurdle went on to manager the Pittsburgh Pirates for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.

Meulens, 57, was in his third season with the team. The move comes with the Rockies currently dead last in runs with 52 through 18 games. The team's .629 OPS is seventh-worst in the majors.

A native of Willemstad, Curacao, Meulens appeared in 182 games in the majors over seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Montreal Expos and Arizona Diamondbacks. As a coach, he won three World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants.

The Rockies (3-15) sit last in the NL West. The open a three-game set with the Washington Nationals (7-12) on Friday night at Coors Field.