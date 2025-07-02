Superman is hanging up his cape.

Slick-fielding former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Pillar, 36, made the announcement as a guest on the Foul Territory podcast.

A native of West Hills, CA, Pillar initially didn't intend to play in 2025.

"I wanted to be 100 per-cent sure because of things I went through last year," Pillar said. "I said it was going to be my last year and I got into the offseason and my mindset kinda changed. I talked to a lot of guys that are no longer playing anymore and they said it's kinda near impossible to retire and come back, so I wanted to make sure that I was really done playing. It started eating at me a little bit. I kinda missed it. I didn't like the way the year ended for me last year. I had the thumb surgery in the offseason. I went through the kinda tedious process of rehabbing it, got cleared to start playing catch and hitting and I was like, 'You know what? If I don't go back and try, I might have some regrets.''

Pillar ended up signing a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers. He made the Opening Day roster and ended up appearing in 20 games this season before being designated for assignment in late May.

He said that even briefly being away from the game brought new perspective.

"I'm very thankful that I went back and went to spring training and got a chance to play for the Rangers," Pillar said. "It was unfortunate my season was cut short. I was DFAed, but once you kinda get on the other side and get a chance to be home and be dad and spend time - for a lot of time, I've thought about other things I've wanted to do and I've had other interests, hobbies, and you finally get a chance to explore those and do those, you realize how stressful being a Major League Baseball player is. And I think for me what I started to realize when I was away from the game when I got DFAed, I realized that as great as it is to be successful in the game and to have these highs and hit these home runs, striking out or not being successful or going 0-for-your-last-10, those things always outweighed the success I had in the game. I took the failure in the game way harder than I enjoyed the success. I don't have to deal with the failure anymore, so I'm pretty happy. I wake up every morning excited to be dad and just kinda see what the day brings."

Originally taken with a 32nd round pick of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft by the Jays, Pillar made his big league debut in 2013. He quickly became a fan favourite with the team thanks to his frequent highlight-reel catches, earning the "Superman" nickname for his headlong dives.

Five games into his seventh season with the team, Pillar was dealt to the San Francisco Giants in 2019. He would go on to play for the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels.

He finishes his career batting .255 with 1,053 hits, 114 home runs, 111 stolen bases, 469 runs batted in and an OPS of .697 in 1,234 games.