PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was carted off the field during Monday's night game against the Texas Rangers after appearing to injure his right leg.

Gurriel was hurt in the sixth inning after he jumped awkwardly out of the way to avoid center fielder Blaze Alexander, who made a diving catch on a line drive by Rowdy Tellez for the third out of the inning.

Alexander was playing his first game in center field as a big leaguer.

Gurriel stayed on the ground for several minutes while medical staff attended to him. The 31-year-old eventually got up and walked to the cart before being driven off the field.

Gurriel came into the game batting .249 this season with 19 homers and 80 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb