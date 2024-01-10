Former Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Anthony Kay is signing with Nippon Professional Baseball's Yokohama BayStars, reports Robert Murray of FanSided.

A former first-round pick of the New York Mets, Kay was involved in the trade that sent Marcus Stroman from the Blue Jays to the New York Mets in the summer of 2019. Righty Simeon Woods Richardson also joined the Blue Jays in the deal.

Kay, 28, spent parts of four seasons with the Jays, pitching to a 5.48 ERA in 70.2 innings spread out over 28 games.

The Chicago Cubs claimed him off waivers in December of 2022 and the Mets brought him back this past September, selecting him off waivers from the Cubs. In 16 games combined between the two teams in 2023, Kay had a 6.14 ERA.

A native of Stony Brook, N.Y., Kay has a 5.59 ERA in five big league seasons.

The BayStars placed third in the Central League last season in Japan, finishing 74-66-3.