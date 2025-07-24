The fascinating career of Jesse Chavez is over.

The 41-year-old journeyman reliever announced his retirement on Thursday on Foul Territory.

The native of San Gabriel, CA appeared in four contests for the Atlanta Braves in 2025 and was designated for assignment for a third time last week.

Chavez played for 10 different teams over an 18-year career, including two stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and nine different spells with the Atlanta Braves. He would win the 2021 World Series with Atlanta.

He told the show he knew it was time.

"All the conversations I've had this year, last year, and the last few years, as well, I've felt like they were in the coaching capacity," Chavez said. "Now, it's finally time. I got the itch out of the system, got all the throws out of the system that I need to get out, so that way I'm not looking at a TV and biting my fingernails."

Originally selected in the 42nd round of the 2002 MLB Amateur Draft by the Texas Rangers, Chavez would make his big league debut in 2008 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He would go on to appear in 657 games with the Pirates, Braves, Kansas City Royals, Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

Chavez appeared in 48 games with the Jays in 2012 and 2016.

For his career, Chavez was 51-66 with an earned run average of 4.27 and WHIP of 1.333 over 1,142.0 innings of work.