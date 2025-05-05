Veteran righty Ross Stripling announced his retirement on Monday at 35.

He ends his career after nine big league seasons including a two-plus season stint with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2020 to 2022.

Stripling had signed a minor-league deal in the offseason with the Kansas City Royals, but was released after spring training.

"I never could have imagined the experiences and memories I'd be a part of," Stripling said in a statement. "They exceeded every hope that my younger self could have dreamt for my baseball career."

A native of Bluebell, PA, Stripling was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft out of Texas A&M and made his majors debut in 2016.

Stripling was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2018, going 8-6 with a 3.02 earned run average and WHIP of 1.189 in 122.0 innings pitched over 33 appearances.

After four-plus seasons with the Dodgers, he was acquired by the Jays ahead of the 2020 trade deadline. In his time in Toronto, Stripling set a career-high in wins (10) and innings pitched (134.1) in 2022.

He spent his final two seasons in the Bay Area, first with the San Francisco Dodgers in 2023 and with the Oakland Athletics in 2024.

Stripling finishes his career with a record of 40-54 with a 4.17 ERA and 1.245 WHIP in 846.1 IP over 248 appearances, including 129 starts.