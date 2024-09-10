TORONTO — Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and Davis Schneider hit a two-run triple to help the Blue Jays to a 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Schneider keyed Toronto's four-run third inning by driving a David Peterson pitch to the wall in right-centre field to bring home Ernie Clement and Alejandro Kirk.

The frame provided more than enough support for Bassitt (10-13), who allowed one earned run and five hits for his first victory in seven starts.

It was just the second loss in 12 games for the Mets (79-66), who fell into a tie with Atlanta for the third and final wild-card spot in the National League. The Braves dumped the Washington Nationals 12-0 on Tuesday.

Clement, who scored three runs, had two of Toronto's 12 hits. The last-place Blue Jays (69-77), who have dropped three series in a row, will try to reverse that trend in the rubber game of the interleague set on Wednesday.

Bassitt started slowly in front of 28,109 spectators on a clear, comfortable evening with the roof open at Rogers Centre.

The right-hander gave up three singles in the opening frame. A Brandon Nimmo flare to shallow centre field allowed Francisco Lindor to trot home from third base with the game's opening run.

In the bottom half, Toronto's Daulton Varsho collided awkwardly with Pete Alonso when the first baseman stumbled on his way to the bag. Both players remained in the game.

Peterson (9-2) battled control issues at times. Back-to-back wild pitches in the second inning allowed Clement, who reached on an error, to advance to third and he scored on a single by Leo Jimenez.

A Peterson error helped kick-start Toronto's big frame in the third. Varsho dropped a bunt down and the Mets left-hander tried to shovel it with his glove to first base.

The attempt was off-target and Varsho took second base as the ball rolled into foul territory. He scored the go-ahead run on a Kirk double and Schneider later came across on a Joey Loperfido single.

Peterson was replaced by Huascar Brazoban with one out in the fifth inning. The Mets starter struck out two and allowed four earned runs, eight hits and two walks.

Bassitt capped his 101-pitch outing by fanning Alonso for his eighth strikeout. He issued one walk.

With reliever Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., on the mound in the seventh inning, Kirk gave up a passed ball that allowed Jose Iglesias to score from third.

Toronto quickly answered as Clement tripled and scored on a Horwitz double.

Brendon Little, Genesis Cabrera and Chad Green — who worked the ninth — also threw in relief for the Blue Jays in a game that took two hours 56 minutes to play.

BIG SMOKE

This is the first series the Mets have played at Rogers Centre in over six years. Their last visit was July 3-4, 2018.

Toronto's last home series against the Mets was Sept. 11-13, 2020 at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UP NEXT

Toronto right-hander Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.72) was scheduled to start the series finale against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.43).

Both teams are off Thursday. The Blue Jays will continue their six-game homestand Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals while the Mets open a weekend series in Philadelphia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.