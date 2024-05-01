Major League Baseball announced discipline on Wednesday stemming from Tuesday night's bench-clearing incident between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

A total of four suspensions were handed out between the two teams.

In the top of the eighth inning during the Brewers' 8-2 win, Tampa's Jose Siri and Milwaukee's Abner Uribe exchanged words near first base before the latter took a swing at the former with the benches quickly clearing. Siri and Uribe were both ejected.

The incident occurred after Siri hit a home run off of Brewers starter Freddy Peralta in the third with Peralta taking umbrage with the speed of his home-run trot. In the sixth, Peralta threw at Siri, hitting him in the backside. Peralta and Brewers manager Pat Murphy were both ejected after the beaning.

Uribe was suspended for six games, while Siri received a three-game ban. Peralta was suspended for five games for his part, while Murphy will miss two.

All four men were also fined an undisclosed amount.

The two teams are once again meeting on Wednesday afternoon.