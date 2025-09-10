Anthony Rizzo's glove has been hung up for good.

The three-time All-Star first baseman announced his retirement on Wednesday.

A native of Parkland, FL, Rizzo spent 14 seasons in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.

The 36-year-old Rizzo last played in 2024, his fourth season in the Bronx.

Rizzo was a member of the 2016 Cubs team that broke the Curse of the Billy Goat and won the club's first World Series in 108 years.

A slick fielder, Rizzo won four Gold Gloves in his eight-plus at Wrigley Field.

He finishes his career batting .261 with 1,644 hits, 303 home runs, 965 runs batted in and an OPS of .828.

The Cubs plan to honour Rizzo this Saturday at Wrigley during their game with the Tampa Bay Rays.