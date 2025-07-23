PHOENIX (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched seven effective innings for his 10th straight win, Brice Matthews hit his third homer in two games and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Valdez (11-4) allowed a run and seven hits to match Detroit's Tarik Skubal for the majors' longest win streak this season.

Matthews hit his first two big league homers in Houston's 6-3 win Monday night and launched a two-run shot off Jake Woodford (0-1) in the eighth. Jose Altuve scored on a wild pitch to put Houston up 3-1 in the ninth.

Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez held the Astros in check before that, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

Arizona loaded the bases in the ninth, but Bryan King struck out Blaze Alexander and induced Jose Herrera into a game-ending double play for his first save.

Valdez was sharp before running into trouble in the sixth.

Randal Grichuk led off with a double, Geraldo Perdomo dropped a bunt single and Blaze Alexander followed with a run-scoring groundout. Valdez also worked out of a jam after giving up two leadoff singles in the eighth.

Rodriguez worked through traffic most of the night, getting some help from his defense.

Corbin Carroll made a sliding catch in center to rob Matthews of a hit in the second inning. Matthews lost another hit in the fourth when Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte flipped a slow roller with his glove on a play initially ruled a hit before being overturned.

Key moment

Houston third baseman Mauricio Dubón threw out pinch runner Alek Thomas at the plate in the eighth with the Diamondbacks leading 1-0.

Key stat

Valdez has not lost since May 2 against the Chicago White Sox.

Up next

Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (10-6, 4.82) will pitch the series finale on Wednesday. The Astros have yet to name a starter.

___

