NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Alvarez hit a tying homer in his second game back from the minors and Ryne Stanek retired Mike Trout with two runners aboard for the final out as the New York Mets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Nimmo capped a three-run fifth inning with a go-ahead single, and Frankie Montas (3-1) won his third straight start. Juan Soto threw out a runner at home plate from right field in the first, denying Trout his 999th career RBI.

After overcoming a four-run deficit in Monday night's series opener, New York won its third in a row.

Nolan Schanuel had a career-high four hits for the Angels, including an RBI double. Jorge Soler launched a solo homer, and Logan O’Hoppe finished with three hits.

Angels starter Kyle Hendricks (5-7) allowed only a pop-fly single through 4 2/3 innings before unraveling as the Mets banged out four consecutive hits.

Brett Baty doubled before Alvarez connected for his fourth homer this season and first at Citi Field. Ronny Mauricio singled, stole second and scored on Nimmo's single to give New York a 3-2 lead.

Rico Garcia and Reed Garrett combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief before Stanek worked the ninth for his third save. With star closer Edwin Díaz receiving a rest, Stanek got Trout on a weak popup to first base to end it.

Montas settled in after a rocky start and walked off the mound to a warm ovation after 5 2/3 innings. He permitted two runs and eight hits, striking out six.

Key moment

After a run-scoring double by Schanuel put the Angels ahead 2-0 in the fifth, they had runners at second and third with one out. Montas whiffed Trout, walked cleanup hitter Taylor Ward to load the bases and retired Jo Adell on a deep fly to center, ending the inning.

Key stats

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and is hitless in his last 30 at-bats — the longest drought of his career. He went 0 for 27 late in the 2016 season with Cleveland. ... Soto set a career high with his 13th stolen base.

Up next

Mets LHP Sean Manaea (0-1, 2.45 ERA) pitches in a Wednesday matinee. Los Angeles had not announced a scheduled starter and might go with a bullpen game.

