CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Peralta allowed one hit in six innings for his major league-leading 15th win, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-0 on Monday.

Milwaukee won for the 15th time in 16 games and extended its NL Central lead to nine over the rival Cubs. The teams were scheduled to play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field, but the nightcap was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather. It will be made up Tuesday afternoon as the first game of a day-night twinbill.

Peralta (15-5) struck out six as Milwaukee improved to an MLB-best 79-45. The Brewers, who had their franchise-record 14-game winning streak snapped by Cincinnati on Sunday, have won 23 of 28 since the All-Star break.

Brice Turang and Caleb Durbin each had two hits, two RBIs and a solo home run to lead the offense. Milwaukee relievers Abner Uribe, Jared Koenig and Grant Anderson held Chicago to one hit over the final three innings.

The Brewers jumped on Cubs starter Cade Horton (7-4) early. After Turang’s homer in the third, Horton allowed three of the next four batters to reach base and was removed from the game with a blister on his right middle finger. Drew Pomeranz retired the ensuing batter to escape the inning with a one-run deficit.

Chicago called up two pitchers Monday in Luke Little and Gavin Hollowell. Little’s throwing error in the sixth allowed a run to score. Hollowell gave up four earned runs on four walks and two hits in the eighth.

Key moment

Down 1-0, the Cubs had an opportunity to take the lead in the fourth. Peralta walked three consecutive batters to load the bases with one out, but he struck out rookie Owen Caissie and retired Nico Hoerner to end the inning.

Key stat

Chicago managed only two hits and lost for the sixth time in 10 games.

Up next

Matthew Boyd (11-6, 2.46 ERA) is set to pitch the first game Tuesday for the Cubs, and Jameson Taillon (7-6, 4.44) is probable to start the nightcap after returning from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Milwaukee RHP Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener, with Brandon Woodruff (4-0, 2.06) slated to start Game 2.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb