Shohei Ohtani watch has reached a fever pitch in Toronto.

With the Toronto Blue Jays believed to be one of the favourites to land the two-way superstar, social media is abuzz with rumours and speculation as Ohtani's decision looms.

A private jet flight scheduled for 9 a.m. PT. to leave from Anaheim to go to Toronto drew the attention of many fans on X Friday, though it's wholly unclear if Ohtani will be on the plane, which was scheduled to land at Pearson Airport at 3:54 p.m. ET.

Who knows if this is anything related to Shohei Ohtani but credit "X" users who have identified a private Jet scheduled this morning to fly from Anaheim to Toronto & even if it is...is it a visit to Toronto since he went to Dunedin last Monday? Or is he going to sign? Who knows pic.twitter.com/sMgsUk4Yjs — Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 (@JimBowdenGM) December 8, 2023

A post from X user Clarence Frazer drew over 650 retweets stating that Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi had made a restaurant reservation for more than 50-plus people Friday night.

TSN's Carlo Colaiacovo noted that a listener sent that same rumour to First Up! on TSN 1050 Toronto Friday morning and cautioned it was presented on air as not a credible report.

Ohtani's ties to Kikuchi are well documented, with the two having both attended Hanamaki Higashi High School in Japan.

I hope your source isn’t me who shared this news on @FirstUp1050 this morning because someone texted into our show this morning saying this & I made it very clear that this was not a credible report but just something we joked about. — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) December 8, 2023

The Blue Jays' betting odds to land Ohtani have skyrocketed of late, with the team reportedly hosting the former Los Angeles Angels star at their spring training facility in Dunedin on Monday.

The Blue Jays were 35-to-1 to be

Ohtani’s next team at FanDuel back in September. As of Friday morning, those odds were at -115.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, however, remain the favourite to sign Ohtani, with their odds at -135 as FanDuel closed the market Friday morning.

It's unclear when exactly Ohtani will make his decision, and the wait will only fuel further speculation as Toronto hopes to land its next superstar.