BALTIMORE (AP) — Garrett Crochet gave the Boston Red Sox an immediate return on their investment.

In his first start since agreeing to a $170 million, six-year contract, the left-hander pitched a career-best eight innings as the Red Sox shut out the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Wednesday night. Crochet also threw 102 pitches, one shy of his career high.

“My first start in college I went eight, and I haven't sniffed it since,” Crochet said.

Crochet (1-0) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight in his first victory since the offseason trade that sent him from the Chicago White Sox to Boston.

“That’s the reason he’s here,” manager Alex Cora said after the game. “That’s the reason we committed to him.”

Before Wednesday's game, Boston reached a $60 million, eight-year deal with infielder Kristian Campbell, and he went out and doubled twice.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA last season, a bright spot on a Chicago team that lost 121 games. He threw 146 innings, which was double his previous career total since his debut in 2020.

Then Crochet was dealt to the Red Sox, and they made their long-term commitment to the 25-year-old lefty earlier this week.

“Going back to when the trade went through, we knew Boston was a place where we would love to be long term,” Crochet said. “Credit to the front office for staying diligent, and my agency as well.”

Now the question is less about where he'll pitch and more about how well. He's off to a nice start in that regard.

“I can't think of the last time I played baseball for pride. In college you're playing to get drafted, and once you're in the big leagues, you're playing to stay in the big leagues,” Crochet said. “So to have this security and feel like I'm playing to truly just win ballgames, it takes a lot of the riff-raff out of it.”

