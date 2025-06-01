ATLANTA (AP) — Trevor Story had a three-run double in the first inning and Garrett Crochet struck out 12 in seven innings of one-run ball, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Story went 2 for 3 and just missed a grand slam in the first when he hit a 1-0 pitch from Bryce Elder 413 feet off the top of the wall in center, driving in Boston's only runs. Story had a big series in Atlanta, hitting a go-ahead two-run homer in a 5-1 Red Sox win Friday.

Crochet (5-4) has pitched at least five innings in all 13 of his starts this season with eight quality outings. The 25-year-old left-hander has a streak of 13 outings with at least five innings pitched. That surpasses his career-best run of 12 straight from April 29, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

Crochet is tied with Washington's MacKenzie Gore for the major league lead with 101 strikeouts this season.

Aroldis Chapman earned his ninth save for the Braves.

Marcell Ozuna accounted for Atlanta's only run with a solo homer, his 10th of the season, in the bottom of the first.

Elder (2-3) allowed six hits and three earned runs, with four strikeouts and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

The Braves threatened in the bottom of the fourth when Matt Olson hit a leadoff double and moved to third on Ozzie Albies' single with no outs. Crochet then retired the next three batters in order, shutting down the threat.

Key stat

Crochet became the first pitcher to have 12 or more strikeouts in a game against Atlanta since Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler struck out 12 on May 7, 2023.

Up next

The Braves are off on Monday and are scheduled to throw RHP Spencer Strider (0-3, 4.50 ERA) against Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (3-7, 5.54) in their series opener on Tuesday.

The Red Sox plan to throw RHP Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.83 ERA) against LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 3.06) and the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

