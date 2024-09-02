KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gavin Williams pitched seven sharp innings, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Monday.

Lane Thomas and Josh Naylor each hit a two-run homer for AL Central-leading Cleveland, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Williams (3-7) allowed one run and one hit in an encouraging September performance after he went 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA in five starts last month. The right-hander retired his last 16 batters.

The Guardians began the day with a 3 1/2-game lead over Minnesota and Kansas City in the division.

The Royals finished with two hits in their season-high sixth consecutive loss.

Thomas' ninth homer of the season lifted Cleveland to a 2-1 lead in the fifth. It was Thomas’ first homer since he was acquired in a July 29 trade with Washington.

José Ramírez led off the sixth with an infield single off Kris Bubic. Naylor followed with his 29th homer, a 420-foot drive to center on a 1-0 fastball.

In his last five games, Naylor has eight RBIs and 11 hits, three for extra bases.

Emmanuel Clase handled the ninth for his 41st save. He has converted 28 consecutive save chances.

Maikel Garcia doubled home Yuli Gurriel in the second for Kansas City, and Kyle Isbel added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Garcia started at shortstop as Bobby Witt Jr. served as the designated hitter. It was Witt’s first game away from shortstop since last Sept. 4, a span of 161 games.

Kansas City right-hander Michael Wacha (11-7) permitted two runs and five hits in five innings in his first loss since June 22.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: 1B Gurriel left in the eighth because of right hamstring tightness.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (10-6, 3.65 ERA) opposes RHP Brady Singer (9-9, 3.36 ERA) on Tuesday night.

