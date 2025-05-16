PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gene Lamont is back where he once belonged.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back their former manager as a special adviser to current manager Don Kelly.

This is Lamont's third stint with Pittsburgh. He served as a coach under Jim Leyland from 1986-91. Lamont later spent four seasons as the Pirates’ manager, posting a record of 295-352 from 1997-2000.

Kelly took over as Pirates manager for the remainder of the season when the club fired Derek Shelton last week. Kelly and Lamont go back to their time together with the Detroit Tigers. Kelly was a utility player for Detroit from 2009-14, which overlapped with Lamont's 11-year stint as a coach for the Tigers.

Lamont, 78, is expected to join Pittsburgh next week during a seven-game homestand at PNC Park against Cincinnati and Milwaukee.

The Pirates also promoted Chris Truby, who had been serving as the manager for Triple-A Indianapolis. Truby will work with the Pirate infielders. Shawn Bowman, who began the 2025 season as the organization’s assistant director, coaching and player development/minor league field coordinator, is replacing Truby in Indianapolis.

Third-base coach Mike Rabelo will take on an expanded role in helping Kelly with game planning and in-game strategy.

