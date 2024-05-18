General manager Atkins preaches patience as Blue Jays struggle
Ross Atkins - The Canadian Press
Published
TORONTO — Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is preaching patience.
Atkins addressed reporters at Rogers Centre this morning, hours before Toronto hosted the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon.
The 20-minute news conference in front of the home dugout was mainly focused on the Blue Jays' disappointing 19-24 record.
Atkins says that although the results haven't been there, he's encouraged by the sense of urgency in Toronto's clubhouse.
He says that he appreciates manager John Schneider's steady hand during a difficult span.
Atkins is typically made available to reporters on a monthly basis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.