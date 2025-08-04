Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez and outfielder George Springer are set for rehab assignments at Triple-A Buffalo over the coming days as the pair continue to inch closer towards returning from the injured list.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports that Gimenez will begin his rehab with the Bisons on Tuesday, while Springer could get into game action on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Gimenez, 26, was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 5 with a left ankle sprain. The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native was cleared to begin running the bases on Friday, and all appears to have checked out as the slick-fielding middle infielder was given the green light to begin his rehab assignment.

Gimenez has played in just 61 games for Toronto this season, his first with the club since being acquired in a deal from the Cleveland Guardians over the winter, and is slashing .218/.300/.322 with five home runs, 23 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Springer, 35, has not played since taking a 95 mph fastball to the helmet from Baltimore Orioles reliever Kade Strowd last Monday.

The four-time All-Star was placed on the seven-day concussion IL on Friday, retroactive to July 29, with the team activating outfielder Daulton Varsho to take his spot on the roster.

Springer has been a key contributor for the team this season, leading the team in home runs (18), slugging percentage (.506), and OPS (.889).

The Blue Jays kick off a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, before travelling to Los Angeles for a weekend series against the Dodgers on Friday.

Entering Monday, Toronto currently holds a 3.0 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

Bieber pitching again on Saturday, nearing return to big leagues

Newly-acquired starter Shane Bieber is scheduled for another rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, with manager John Schneider saying that the right-hander would "probably" need two more starts at the level before being reinstated from the 60-day IL while recovering from Tommy John surgery last season.

Bieber, 30, threw 62 pitches on Sunday in his first start since the deadline-day trade, allowing two runs in five innings while striking out six.

The former Cy Young winner was dealt to Toronto from Cleveland in exchange for pitching prospect Khal Stephen, and figures to slide into the front-end of the Blue Jays rotation for the stretch run.

A native of Orange, Calif., Bieber has not pitched in the major leagues since April 2, 2024 while recovering from a procedure to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Santander feeling better, could resume swinging soon

Schneider also offered an update on injured switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander, who has been out with a left shoulder subluxation since May 29.

Santander is feeling "70 per cent" better than he did last week, Schneider told reporters, with the team hoping to have him begin swinging a bat in the near future.

The Margarita Island, Venezuela native struggled early on in his time in Toronto, slashing just .179/.273/.304 with six home runs and 18 RBI across 184 at-bats.

Santander is in the first season of a five-year, $92.5 million deal he signed with the team in free agency this past winter.