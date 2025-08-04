Reinforcements are coming for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Second baseman Andres Gimenez and outfielder George Springer are set for rehab assignments at Triple-A Buffalo over the coming days as the pair continue to inch closer towards making their return from the injured list.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports that Gimenez will begin his rehab with the Bisons on Tuesday, while Springer could get into game action on Tuesday alongside Gimenez or one day later on Wednesday.

Gimenez, 26, was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 5 with a left ankle sprain. The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native was cleared to begin running the bases on Friday, and all appears to have checked out as the slick-fielding middle infielder was given the green light to begin his rehab assignment.

The three-time Gold Glove winner has played in just 61 games for Toronto this season, his first with the club since being acquired in a deal from the Cleveland Guardians over the winter, and is slashing .218/.300/.322 with five home runs, 23 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Springer, 35, has not appeared for Toronto since taking a 95 mph fastball to the helmet from Baltimore Orioles reliever Kade Strowd last Monday.

The four-time All-Star was placed on the seven-day concussion IL Friday, retroactive to July 29, with the team activating outfielder Daulton Varsho, who was rehabbing a hamstring in his absence. Varsho was on a rehab assignment himself after a length stay on the IL while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Springer has been a key cog in the Blue Jays lineup this season, and leads the team in home runs (18), slugging percentage (.506), and OPS (.889).

Bieber pitching again on Saturday, nearing return to big leagues

Newly-acquired starter Shane Bieber is scheduled for another rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, with manager John Schneider saying that the right-hander would "probably" need two more starts at the level before being reinstated from the 60-day IL as his recovery from Tommy John surgery comes to a close.

Bieber, 30, threw 62 pitches on Sunday in his first start since the deadline-day trade, allowing two runs in five innings while striking out six.

The former Cy Young winner was dealt to Toronto from Cleveland in exchange for pitching prospect Khal Stephen, and figures to slide into the front-end of the Blue Jays rotation for the stretch run.

A native of Orange, Calif., Bieber has not pitched in the major leagues since April 2, 2024 while recovering from a procedure to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Santander feeling better, could resume swinging soon

Schneider also offered an update on injured switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander, who has been out with a left shoulder subluxation since May 29.

Santander is feeling "70 per cent" better than he did last week, Schneider told reporters, adding that the team hopes to have him begin swinging a bat for the first time since going on the injured list in the near future.

The Margarita Island, Venezuela native struggled early on in his time in Toronto, slashing just .179/.273/.304 with six home runs and 18 RBI across 184 at-bats.

Santander is in the first season of a five-year, $92.5 million deal he signed with the team in free agency this past winter.

The Blue Jays kicked off a three-game set against the Rockies on Monday, defeating Colorado 15-1 in the opener.

Toronto holds sole possession of first place in AL East with a 66-48 record and lead by 3.0 games over the second-place Boston Red Sox.