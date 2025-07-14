With the All-Star game festivities underway in Atlanta, the MLB season has reached its unofficial midway point.

Players get a chance to rest and recuperate for the dog days in August, teams get a moment to get an idea of how they will attack the trade deadline at the end of July, and managers can dissect how to turn a disappointing start around - or keep a surprising season going as long as possible.

There are a few unexpected names competing in Tuesday's All-Star game, and a few names missing that would leave fans scratching their heads.

Here's a look at some of the surprises - both good and bad - of the 2025 season so far.

The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the more difficult teams to predict heading into this season. While most would agree their 74-88 record a season ago would be hard to repeat given the level of talent on the roster, it would be equally hard to imagine improvements from many of the veteran players forming the core of the roster.

Enter outfielder George Springer. In 2024, Springer achieved career lows across the board - a .220 batting average, .303 on-base percentage and .371 slugging percentage were all his worst marks in his 11 years in the majors, with his 19 home runs the lowest of any season in which he registered at least 400 at-bats.

Now entering his age-35 season, expectations were extremely low for the four-time All-Star. Last year, he was plagued by indecisiveness, leading to an average exit velocity ranked in the 20th percentile per Statcast, which new hitting coach David Popkins felt was caused by an aim to make contact and avoid strikeouts, rather than to make good, decisive contact on at least one pitch per at-bat.

A change in approach has provided immediate dividends for the veteran, as Springer is leading the team in home runs (16), runs batted in (53) and on-base plus slugging (.853). That OPS would mark his highest since 2019 in any season which he registered at least 300 at-bats.

"George is probably leading the charge in [the] 'unsung hero' [category]," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said earlier in July. "[He's] just a guy that looked at last year, looked at where he was being pitched, what he did with certain pitches and said 'Okay, I'm going to flip the script, be ready for it, be on the attack and set the tone for the at-bat,'" Schneider said. "I've said it before, we're never counting George out of anything because of his physical skills, what he's already accomplished and how he shows up to the field every day. When you look at the season, you say 'we can predict X out of each player,' and to get that kind of production out of George at this stage of his career has really vaulted us forward."

Rays, Cubs boosted by surprising All-Stars

The Tampa Bay Rays enjoyed a strong first half - even with a sluggish week leading up to the break - largely on the backs of their three All-Stars. Two of which are easy picks - hotshot prospect Junior Caminero is starting the game at third base, while veteran outfielder Brandon Lowe earned his second All-Star nod.

But they've received a boost from an unexpected All-Star in first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

Aranda, 27, has bounced between the majors and minors since making his debut in the big leagues in 2022 - his previous career high in games played in a season was 44, in 2024.

The Tijuana, Mexico native has taken his best chance in the majors and run with it this year, setting new career highs across the board in 91 games.

Jonathan Aranda making his mark Period Games Extra-base hits Batting average On-base percentage Slugging percentage On-base plus slugging 2022-24 110 25 .222 .307 .382 .689 2025 91 31 .324 .399 .492 .892

“He's one of the best, and there's no question about it,” Rays teammate José Caballero said earlier in July.

The Chicago Cubs' season has been saved by some unexpected contributions from journeymen starting pitchers. After rotation star Justin Steele was forced to miss the season after just four starts due to surgery on his throwing arm, and fellow starter Shota Imanaga has missed almost half the campaign with an injury of his own, pitching was going to be a major roadblock for a team that ranks second in the majors in runs scored.

Matthew Boyd has proven to be the answer thus far in the South Side. Boyd earned his first All-Star nod in his 11th season in the majors behind a 2.34 earned-run average over 19 starts. His 10 wins have already set a career high for the journeyman, and he's done it largely by limiting walks (his 1.9 walks per nine innings is a career best) and home runs (0.8 per nine innings, also a career best).

Boyd, who debuted with the Blue Jays in 2015 and is pitching for his fifth different team, made his best start of the season on Saturday against the vaunted New York Yankees lineup - limiting the team to four hits over eight shutout innings in a 5-2 win.

“You just see him continue to get better,” said Cubs catcher Carson Kelly after the game. “As a player, that’s all you want to do. Every year, you come back, you want to get a little bit better. … He’s really found what works for him, and I think he’s really coming into his own.”

Disappointing return on investment so far for Blue Jays slugger

Not every player is enjoying the season of their dreams this year - some players have failed to reach the expectations set before the season.

Chief among them north of the border is slugger Anthony Santander. The off-season prize, Santander signed with the Blue Jays on a five-year deal worth $92 million to give the middle of the order a consistent power bat and protection for superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Instead, Toronto has gotten a .179 batting average with six home runs over 50 games and an OPS of .577. This coming from a player who earned a Silver Slugger and All-Star nod a season ago after hitting 44 home runs with an OPS of .814.

Santander has been on the shelf with a shoulder injury since May 29 - around the time the Blue Jays turned their season around. In games which Santander has played, the Blue Jays are 24-26. In 46 games without the slugger, the AL East leaders are 31-15.

What's going on with the Baltimore Orioles?

The Baltimore Orioles finished 91-71 a year ago, had four hitters make the All-Star team and showcased a legitimate MVP candidate in shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

This year, the team has sunk to the bottom of the AL East at 43-52, have just one All-Star and have gone from fourth in runs a year ago (4.85 per game) to 22nd this year (4.14 per game).

It's fair to say the entire Orioles lineup has been a disappointment this year, given how many young players have taken a step back after a strong campaign in 2024.

The team's lack of spending on starting pitching was well documented, and the fact that they've allowed the fifth-most runs in the majors isn't a big surprise. The real surprise for the team is what to do moving forward with so many key offensive pieces struggling to improve.

Red Sox pitcher unravels from All-Star status

It would've been hard to predict the season Tanner Houck ended up having for the Boston Red Sox in 2024, given how his career had gone to that point. Consistently bouncing from the starting rotation to the bullpen over his first four years with the team, and pitching to mixed results as a starter, Houck got a chance to make his mark a year ago.

And he delivered with an All-Star season while allowing the fewest home runs per nine innings across the American League en route to a 3.12 ERA over 30 starts.

This year has been anything but a repeat of that form for the St. Louis native.

Houck has made nine starts, with his last appearance coming in a game against the Detroit Tigers on May 12. He allowed 11 earned runs over 2.1 innings in that game, prompting the team to place him on the injured list with a right flexor pronator strain days later.

It wasn't his first start of the season in which he allowed more than 10 runs - he did the same against the Rays in April. In all, Houck owns an ERA of 8.04, and has more than tripled his home run allowed rate compared to last season.

Houck is due to return from the IL soon, but where the team will use him is up to debate as they ride a 10-game winning streak into the All-Star break. He's hoping the extended break can give him a chance to return to his 2024 form.

“I feel good out there with the body, delivery, and the arm especially,” Houck said after a throwing session in June. “I feel a lot stronger and am better able to execute my pitches.”