TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer skipped into third base on a key RBI hit by teammate Alejandro Kirk, and hopped right into an inning-ending out in the fifth on Sunday against the Athletics.

Springer was called out following a replay review after Athletics third baseman Max Schuemann alertly kept his glove on the Blue Jays right fielder while Springer hopped up and down on third base.

Springer, who had reached on an RBI single that opened the scoring for Toronto, had advanced to third Kirk’s double that cut the deficit to 3-2.

Manager John Schneider said Springer wasn’t celebrating Kirk's hit with his bouncy arrival at the bag.

“Georgie kind of tweaked his left ankle a little bit,” Schneider said. “I kind of saw the whole thing unfold. He wasn't dancing, he wasn't doing anything crazy, he was just kind of testing his ankle out. It's the blessing and the curse of replay. He's sitting there safe and he popped off the base. He was as (upset) as anyone. And he's about as smart of a base runner as we have.”

The out call meant Toronto slugger Addison Barger didn’t get to bat with runners at second and third.

Schuemann had just entered the game as a defensive replacement, taking over for Miguel Andujar.

Springer had his ankle taped and remained in the game.

Toronto rallied to win 8-4, extending its winning streak to five. The Athletics have lost 17 of 18.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb