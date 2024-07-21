TORONTO — George Springer's two homers and Ernie Clement's game-winning single in the sixth inning pushed the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-4 victory to avoid a sweep against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Springer went 3-for-4 with homers to left field in the first and second innings to help cool the red-hot Tigers (49-51) before 38,766 at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays (45-54) halted the visitors' four-game win streak, but Detroit has enjoyed an 11-5 record in July.

Daulton Varsho also made a game-saving catch, leaping up against the left-field wall to snag Carson Kelly's long fly ball with two on and one out in the eighth inning off reliever Chad Green, who later snatched his seventh save.

With his second single, Clement knocked in Justin Turner with two out in the sixth to push the Blue Jays in front by a run.

Trailing 4-3 in the fifth inning, Springer exhibited hustle to gain a one-out double to left field. He scored the tying run on a single to centre from Spencer Horwitz.

From his right-field position, Springer also ran down Gio Urshela's foul pop-up just beyond first base to snare the second out in the fifth inning.

After leading off with a homer, Springer slammed his second long ball to left field in the second inning with Clement aboard for Springer's 23rd multiple-homer game of his career and a 3-0 lead.

But just as the Tigers were ignited by a Jake Rogers' grand slam in Saturday's 7-3 win, rookie Justyn-Henry Malloy cleared the bases with two out in the fifth inning for his first grand slam.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (8-8) didn't help his cause with back-to-back walks to load the bases. Gausman went 6 2/3 innings, striking out five and yielding four runs on five hits and three walks.

Detroit rookie starter Keider Montero (1-3) was replaced by Will Vest with one out in the fifth when Clement came through with his significant single. But Montero was responsible for Turner and took the loss.

Montero gave up five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.

Designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had this three-game homer streak stopped, but he did check in with a two-out double to right field in the seventh inning.

SPRINGING AHEAD

Springer's leadoff homer on Sunday was the 58th of his career. He only trails former Blue Jays outfielder Ricky Henderson (81) on the all-time MLB list.

ON DECK

The Blue Jays have a day off before their three-game set against the Tampa Bays Rays begins at Rogers Centre on Tuesday. Jose Berrios (8-7) will start for Toronto. The Rays will counter with righty Ryan Pepiot (6-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2024.