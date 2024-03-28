Outfielder George Springer hit the first home run of the 2024 Toronto Blue Jays' season.

Springer took a hanging breaking ball from right-hander Zach Eflin and deposited it in the left centre field seats as the Blue Jays tied the Tampa Bay Rays 1-1 in the third inning Thursday afternoon.

The Rays jumped out to an early lead on a lead-off homer by Yandy Diaz.

Springer hit 21 home runs in 154 games with the Jays last season, his third in Toronto since signing a six-year deal. The 34-year-old hit three home runs in 16 games this spring.

The Blue Jays and Rays continue their season-opening four-game series Friday afternoon at Tropicana Field.