TORONTO — George Springer continued to swing a hot bat by slamming two early three-run homers to push the Toronto Blue Jays to a 9-2 victory in their series opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The Blue Jays (37-43) have won back-to-back outings, while the Yankees (52-31) extended their losing streak to a season-high four games before 36,423 at Rogers Centre.

Springer also smacked a single to centre field in the fifth inning for his second straight three-hit game. On Tuesday in Boston, Springer hit his first homer since June 4, knocking in two runs in total with three hits.

He smashed a three-run second-deck homer down the left-field line in the first inning against the Yankees.

A broken-bat bloop double over first base from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., scored Bo Bichette, and a Justin Turner dribbler down the line that hit the bag at first had given Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Springer, batting fifth in the lineup, knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Turner in the second inning with another second-deck blast off Yankees starter Carlos Rodon (9-5), this time to left centre.

Springer reached base in his fourth plate appearance after a catcher-interference call.

Guerrero lifted a solo shot off reliever Phil Bickford to left field in the sixth for his 11th homer.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios (7-6) kept the visitor bats quiet until a one-out, two-run homer from Trent Grisham in the fifth inning. Oswaldo Cabrera was on first base after Berrios hit him with a pitch.

Berrios went seven innings, yielding two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. This was his 12th straight home start in which he went six innings or more.

Rodon lasted five innings, giving up eight runs on 10 hits, striking out eight and walking one. Toronto outhit New York 11-3.

ATKINS

With the trade whispers surrounding the Blue Jays after their recent seven-game losing streak and the July 30 trade deadline approaching, general manager Ross Atkins discussed his philosophy on Thursday.

"Ten days ago, we were feeling like there was positive momentum, and that has gone away," Atkins told reporters. “The coming days are exceptionally important to us, and understanding the market is also exceptionally important to us in either way.

"We’re focused on winning. We’re focused on building the best possible team we can this year and supporting them the best we can. If we get to a point where we need to adjust, we’ll be prepared to do so.”

ON DECK Former Toronto ace Marcus Stroman (7-3) will start for the Yankees in the second game of the four-game series. The Blue Jays will counter with lefty Yusei Kikuchi (4-7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.