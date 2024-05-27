CHICAGO (AP) — George Springer, Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the lowly Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday.

Chris Bassitt struck out seven in five scoreless innings as Toronto stopped a three-game slide. The 35-year-old right-hander allowed five hits and walked none against his first major league team.

Bassitt (5-6) has been dealing with neck spasms that put his start in jeopardy.

“I was kind of able to figure out where I needed to go mechanically, just throw my strikes,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to go five innings, I’ll tell you that.”

Springer connected in the second inning after Daulton Varsho reached on a two-out walk against Nick Nastrini. It was Springer’s fourth homer of the season.

Bichette led off the fourth with his fourth homer, a 419-foot drive to center.

“They were swinging the bat real well,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Through tough times, guys tend to get a little bit closer, good teams do at least, and I think they’re doing that.”

Nastrini (0-4) allowed three hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked four.

Last-place Chicago lost its sixth consecutive game. It dropped to 15-40 for the worst 55-game start in franchise history.

Gavin Sheets homered in the eighth against Erik Swanson for the only run for the White Sox, who went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Chicago trailed 3-1 before Schneider hit a two-run shot off John Brebbia with two out in the ninth. Schneider’s drive to left drove in Springer, who led off with a single.

Andrew Benintendi had three of Chicago’s 10 hits. Sheets and Corey Julks each had two hits.

The White Sox loaded the bases in the first but failed to score. Paul DeJong flied to right for the final out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Chad Green (right teres major strain) joined the team in Chicago on Monday following his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo. John Schneider said he could be activated as early as Tuesday. ... RHP Bowden Francis (right forearm) will pitch Tuesday for Buffalo in what likely will be his final rehab appearance before he is activated from the injured list.

UP NEXT

Toronto’s Kevin Gausman (3-3, 4.47 ERA) will face fellow right-hander Mike Clevinger (0-3, 6.75 ERA) on Tuesday. Gausman struck out 10 in six innings in a 9-1 win at Detroit on Thursday. Clevinger has lost each of his last two starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB