BOSTON (AP) — George Springer hit a three-run home run — his second homer of the day — to key a five-run fifth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays took two games from fading Boston by posting a 7-3 victory on Monday night to send the Red Sox to their fifth straight loss.

In the first game during the afternoon, Danny Jansen’s former team beat his current one, when Springer cleared the Green Monster with a 416-foot home run and seven Toronto pitchers combined on a four-hitter to beat the Red Sox 4-1 in the completion of a game that was suspended by rain in June.

Jansen made history as the first major-leaguer to play for both teams in the same game, starting it as the Toronto catcher on June 26, when it was halted — with Jansen about to bat — in the second inning. The backup catcher was traded to Boston on July 27, and he was behind the plate when the game resumed on Monday after a delay of 65 days, 18 hours and 35 minutes.

“It was a very cool moment, just to be part of it,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen again. It has to be kind of like the perfect storm for that to happen — starting with the storm. And I’m glad that everybody enjoyed it.”

In the second game with Toronto trailing 1-0, Springer hit a drive off reliever Brad Keller (0-4) that hooked around the Pesky Pole for his 19th homer to make it 3-1. Addison Barger followed with an RBI single and Ernie Clement added a run-scoring double to complete the big inning.

“I'm just happy to help us there,” Springer said, smiling. “It was a big situation. … Our team is still in there fighting. We've got guys (in the clubhouse) fighting.”

The Red Sox committed four errors and fell to 14-22 since the All-Star break. They slipped further behind Minnesota for the AL’s third and final wild-card spot after dropping to 29-37 in games at Fenway Park.

“We're just not playing good baseball now,” Cora said. “It was a tough one, a tough weekend. We've just to play better and we're capable of doing that. We established a brand of baseball throughout the season and right now it's not happening.”

José Berríos (13-9) won his fourth straight start, allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks in 7 2/3 innings. The Blue Jays have won six in a row. Brendon Little got the final four outs for his first career save.

“Right now, I want to keep doing what I'm doing,” Berríos said when asked about his final month.

Jarren Duran also hit two homers on the day for the Red Sox, his second a two-run shot in the night game after a solo one during the day.

Boston right-fielder Wilyer Abreu was ejected in the third inning by plate umpire Paul Clemons after he struck out swinging and said something as he was walking away. Abreu seemed bothered by the second pitch — a high strike call that made the count full.

During the day game, Jansen had one of Boston’s hits, a fifth-inning single. He was not credited with an at-bat for Toronto; he went to the plate and fouled off one pitch before the tarps came out on June 26, and Daulton Varsho was credited with the strikeout after Nick Pivetta fanned him on two more pitches.

Springer’s 18th homer snapped a scoreless, seventh-inning tie, and the Blue Jays added three in the eighth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run double and scored on a double by Barger.

Zach Pop (1-3) got the last out of the sixth for the victory. Chad Green pitched the ninth for his 15th save, striking out Jansen — who tried to check his swing — with a runner on second to seal it.

Boston’s Nick Pivetta (5-9) struck out 10 and walked none, allowing three runs — two earned — in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Abreu limped off after striking out in the first when he couldn’t hold up on a check swing and the ball hit the top of his left foot. He stayed in and made a sliding catch in the top of the next inning.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.41 ERA) is slated to start Tuesday for the Blue Jays. The Red Sox will go with RHP Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.41).

— AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen contributed to this story.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb