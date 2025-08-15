George Springer went deep and Shane Bieber had another strong outing as both made rehab appearances for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Friday.

Springer hit a third inning solo homer in one of the three at bats he took from the designated hitter position as he works his way back from injury.

He went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored in his first rehab game on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has not appeared for the Toronto Blue Jays since July 28 when he was hit in the head by Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kade Strowd.

Springer has a .291 average with 18 homers and 57 RBIs in 101 games this season for the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters earlier on Friday that Springer is likely to be in the Major League lineup on Saturday.

Bieber held the Lehigh Valley IronPigs scoreless over seven innings of work on Friday, scattering six hits. He struck out four batters and did not surrender a walk.

The 30-year-old threw 90 pitches in the outing, with 64 of those for strikes.

The California native has made three strong starts for Buffalo since the Blue Jays acquired him in a trade deadline day deal from the Cleveland Guardians.

He fanned six in five innings in his Bisons debut and followed that up with a six-strikeout outing in 5.2 innings in his second appearance.

The Cy Young Award winner is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and made four rehab starts prior to the trade that brought him into the Blue Jays organization.