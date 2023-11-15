Gerrit Cole and Blake Snell are the 2023 American and National League Cy Young award winners.

Both aces were announced as the winners in their respective leagues Wednesday night for the award voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Cole beat out Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman and Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray, while Snell edged Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants.

The 33-year-old went 15-4 and posted an American League-best 2.63 ERA in 209 innings spread out across 33 starts. He also had an AL-leading 0.98 WHIP and allowed 6.8 hits per nine innings.

Cole had finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting six different times with three different teams. He was runner-up for the award in both 2019 and 2021.

The 33-year-old began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, pitching five seasons there before joining the Houston Astros for two years. He then signed a sizeable free agent deal with the Yankees that will keep him in the Bronx through 2028.

Maybe the top pitcher available in free agency this winter, Snell went 14-9 with a National League-best 2.25 ERA, also leading the NL in hits allowed per nine innings (5.8) and ERA+ (182). Interestingly, Snell also led the league in walks, but his 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings helped prevent those that reached from coming around to score. According to MLB.com, no Cy Young winner since Early Wynn in 1959 has won the award and finished first in walks.

Snell also won the Cy Young in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays, putting him alongside Gaylord Perry, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Roy Halladay and Max Scherzer as the only pitchers to ever win the award in each league.

A native of Seattle, Snell is 71-55 with a 3.20 ERA in 191 starts spread across eight big league seasons.