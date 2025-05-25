DENVER (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton leads a progression of banged-up New York Yankees who are making strides toward a return.

Stanton has been out with tendinitis in both elbows since spring training and has live at-bats “on the horizon,” manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

“I feel like he’s been doing well now for a while, so getting him built up will be just the next key,” Boone said.

The 35-year-old Stanton started this season on the injured list after hitting .233 a year ago with 27 homers and 72 RBIs over 114 games.

Boone wasn't sure whether Stanton might need a rehab assignment before his return or if the live at-bats might be enough.

“He’ll certainly be part of that,” Boone said of the conversations over his next steps. “We’ll figure out what’s best. Just want to make sure that he’s kind of game ready when he comes (back). Obviously that looks a little bit different for him, in that he’s not playing the field. But you still want to get him built up properly, and give him somewhat of a spring training simulation even though, again, his looks different than most guys.”

Will Stanton have to mange the pain?

“I think he’s been feeling good,” Boone said. “So, yeah, not quite sure how to answer that. I mean, there may be times in the year where it’s sore or whatever.”

Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been “doing pretty well,” Boone said, in his recovery from a right oblique strain.

“Hopefully be in line this week for live (at-bats) or rehab,” Boone said.

On the pitching front, right-hander Marcus Stroman (left knee inflammation) is slated to throw another bullpen session on Tuesday. Righty Fernando Cruz (shoulder inflammation) was scheduled to throw Sunday.

“Seems like he's doing pretty well,” Boone said.

Asked when he might start thinking about roster decisions when Stanton comes back, Boone cracked, “when he comes back.”

