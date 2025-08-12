NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his first homer in nearly three weeks, Giancarlo Stanton had his first four-hit game in nearly two years, and the New York Yankees routed the Minnesota Twins 9-1 on Tuesday night.

Carlos Rodón (12-7) allowed one hit in seven innings. He allowed a leadoff single to Austin Martin and cruised after a 31-pitch first inning. He became the first Yankee to complete seven innings since the left-hander pitched eight against the Cubs on July 11.

Stanton went 4 for 5 for his first four-hit game since Aug. 24, 2023 against Washington. He doubled in his first at-bat, homered in the fifth and singled in his final two at-bats before getting lifted for a pinch runner following a two-run single.

Judge homered for the first time since July 23 when he hit a drive off Minnesota rookie starter Travis Adams (1-2).

Anthony Volpe hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the second as the Yankees beat the Twins for the ninth straight time.

Stanton added a homer in the fifth to give the Yankees a 5-1 lead. It was the second time this season Stanton and Judge connected in the same game and 54th time overall, including the playoffs.

The Yankees won their third series since the All-Star break and won the first two games of a series for the first time since sweeping Seattle July 8-10.

Adams allowed four runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Key Moment

Rodón loaded the bases when he hit Ryan Jeffers and allowed a run on a ground ball by Royce Lewis in the first. He ended the inning by retiring Kody Clemens and permitted one runner the rest of the way.

Key Stat

Stanton has nine of his 14 career four-hit games with the Yankees.

Up Next

New York rookie RHP Cam Schlittler (1-2, 4.38 ERA) faces Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (11-5, 2.79) on Wednesday.

