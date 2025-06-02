Goodman homers twice as Rockies beat Marlins to end eight-game losing streak

MIAMI (AP) — Hunter Goodman homered twice, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Monday night to snap their fourth eight-game losing streak of the season.

It was the 10th win against 50 losses for the Rockies, who had already wrapped up the worst 60-game start in the modern era (since 1901). The 1904 Washington Senators and 1932 Boston Red Sox both opened 11-49.

Goodman had a two-out single in the first off Max Meyer, and Thairo Estrada followed with an RBI double to give Colorado the lead.

Goodman was charged with an error in the bottom half when he dropped a throw at home plate, allowing the tying run to score. Otto Lopez added an RBI single off Germán Márquez, and a sacrifice fly by Eric Wagaman gave Miami a 3-1 lead.

Jesús Sánchez's run-scoring double made it 4-1 in the second.

Goodman homered in the third, and Tyler Freeman's two-out RBI single in the fourth got the Rockies within a run.

Ezequiel Tovar singled leading off the fifth and Goodman followed with his ninth homer for a 5-4 advantage.

Keston Hiura doubled leading off the ninth for his first hit with Colorado, and Sam Hilliard's one-out double drove in an insurance run.

Márquez (2-7) allowed four runs — three earned — and nine hits in five innings. Jake Bird, Tyler Kinley and Seth Halvorsen each pitched a scoreless inning before Zach Agnos worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Meyer (3-5) gave up five runs — four earned — and 10 hits in five innings.

Miami has lost three of four to begin a six-game homestand.

Key moment

Sánchez singled leading off the ninth for Miami (23-35) before he was forced out at second on a pop fly by Agustín Ramírez that dropped in front of Freeman in right field. Agnos got Kyle Stowers to hit into a game-ending double play two pitches later.

Key stat

Goodman, a third-year catcher, leads Colorado in home runs and RBIs (34).

Up next

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-7, 8.47 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Tuesday. The Rockies hadn't announced a scheduled starter.

