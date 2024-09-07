SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Francisco rookie Grant McCray homered twice and drove in five runs as the Giants beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Saturday.

McCray, who made his major league debut Aug. 14, put the Giants ahead 3-2 on his three-run drive deep into the seats in right field off Dylan Cease (12-11) with two outs in the second inning. Patrick Bailey and Brett Wisely were aboard on singles.

Bailey was on with a leadoff walk in the eighth when McCray again went deep to right, off lefty reliever Yuki Matsui, for his fifth homer.

McCray, a lefty hitter who's the son of former big leaguer Rodney McCray, said the homer off Cease probably says more about his development.

“He's a tougher pitcher,” McCray said. "I don't mind hitting off lefties. I actually enjoy hitting off lefties. Honestly, I hit better against them in the minor leagues. Cease is a tougher pitcher, up for the Cy Young almost every year, so to do some damage against him is awesome.”

San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said the Giants didn't anticipate having to call up the center fielder this year. But they've had several injuries, including to prized free-agent signing Jung Hoo Lee, who had season-ending surgery in May after crashing into the wall trying to make a catch.

Melvin, who managed the Padres the previous two seasons, enjoyed watching both of McCray's homers.

“One was a breaking ball, one was a heater. He's got a history of hitting lefties in the minor leagues," Melvin said. "It's about putting the bat on the ball and finding a good pitch to hit. When he does it, you've seen him go to left field, opposite way. There's a ton of power there that we've seen.”

Said McCray: “I feel like I've been doing the best I can as a young kid, first time being up here. Couldn't ask for more than that.

“I've never really been a power hitter until a couple years ago. It's all in the hips, man. All in the hips, I guess. The ball just jumps off, man.”

The Padres opened a quick 2-0 lead against Logan Webb (12-9). They loaded the bases with no outs and Manny Machado hit an RBI single. They seemed poised for a big inning but Xander Bogaerts grounded into a double play, with another run scoring, before David Peralta flied out.

After McCray homered in the second, the Giants made it 4-2 in the fourth when Bailey drew a leadoff walk and scored on a double play.

San Diego closed to 4-3 in the fifth when Tyler Wade hit a leadoff double and scored on Luis Arraez's third straight single.

Webb went six innings, allowing three runs and 10 hits while striking out three and walking two.

Ryan Walker got his ninth save.

Cease also pitched six innings, giving up four runs and six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Padres: Rookie CF Merrill Jackson wasn't in the starting lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left knee. But he pinch-hit in the ninth, grounding out to third base. San Diego manager Mike Shildt said Jackson will try to start Sunday. ... RF Fernando Tatis Jr. got a planned rest but delivered a pinch-hit double leading off the ninth. He was activated Monday after being on the injured list since June 22 with a stress reaction in his right thighbone.

Giants RHP Spencer Bivens (3-1, 2.86 ERA) and Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09) are scheduled to start Sunday's series finale.

