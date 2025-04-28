CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie has accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus after clearing waivers on Monday.

The right-hander was designated for assignment last week after posting a 11.12 ERA in four appearances out of the bullpen this season.

McKenzie — a first-round pick by Cleveland in 2015 — has gone 3-8 with a 5.11 ERA over the past two seasons as he has struggled with injuries. He spent three months on the injured list in 2023 with a right shoulder strain, then missed three months last year with a right elbow sprain.

