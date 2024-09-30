Guillermo Martinez will not return as the Toronto Blue Jays' hitting coach next season, according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell. He was with the club in the role for six seasons.

The club finished 23rd in runs scored this season.

The Blue Jays missed the playoffs this season, finishing last in the American League East with a 74-88 record.

The club also finished 26th in total home runs, 19th in team batting average (.241), and 20th in slugging percentage (.389).

Martinez, 39, first joined the organization in 2012 as a minor league hitting and infield coach. He was promoted to Major League hitting coach in 2018.