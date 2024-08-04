CLEVELAND (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer and Adley Rutschman drove in three runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the MLB-leading Cleveland Guardians 9-5 on Sunday.

Henderson went deep in the fourth inning against Gavin Williams (1-4) for his 29th home run of the season, giving the Orioles a 6-2 lead. Three batters earlier, rookie Jackson Holliday hit a solo homer as Baltimore split the four-game series.

Eloy Jiménez had three hits and Colton Cowser extended his hitting streak to 17 games, tying the Orioles' rookie record by Trey Mancini in 2017. Baltimore entered the game tied with the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

Corbin Burnes (12-4) won his third straight decision and recorded his 1,000th career strikeout. The 29-year-old right-hander worked five innings and gave up a season-high five runs, four earned, with four strikeouts.

Josh Naylor hit a 420-foot, three-run homer and Steven Kwan singled twice and stole two bases for the Guardians, who have won five of their last seven games and are 67-44 overall. Cleveland also has the best home record in baseball at 35-17.

Williams has not won at Progressive Field this season, losing all four starts, and allowed six runs in four innings. Connor Gillispie made his major league debut with three innings of one-run relief.

Henderson and Cowser scored three runs apiece. Baltimore is 2-2 on its longest road trip of the season, a 10-game set that ends in Tampa Bay on Aug. 11.

Burnes and Brewers closer Josh Hader combined to throw a no-hitter in Cleveland on Sept. 11, 2021.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: C Adley Rutschman (lower abdomen) was struck by a foul ball from Lane Thomas in the third, delaying play for several minutes. Rutschman, despite being in visible agony, remained in the game after being examined by a trainer.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (right shoulder tightness), who last pitched on July 29 at Detroit, will not start in the upcoming home series against Arizona. The staff ace is tentatively scheduled to face Minnesota next weekend.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (13-4, 3.86 ERA) works Tuesday in the opener of a four-game series in Toronto, which has not named a starter. Rodriguez is tied for the major league lead in wins with Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Kansas City’s Seth Lugo.

Guardians: LHP Logan Allen (8-4, 5.67 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Monday against Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.56 ERA). Allen is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts since being optioned to the Clippers on July 7.

