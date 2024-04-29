BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson homered to lead off the first inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees 2-0 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Grayson Rodriguez threw 5 2/3 shutout innings for Baltimore, which won the first meeting of the season between the top two teams in the AL East.

New York left 10 men on base and was 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

After fouling off the previous three pitches, Henderson lined a 2-2 knuckle-curve over the wall in right off Clarke Schmidt (2-1). It was Henderson’s 10th homer, tying the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout for the major league lead.

Henderson’s ninth homer of the month tied him with Chris Davis (2013) and Manny Machado (2018) for the third most in April in Orioles history. Brady Anderson hit 11 in 1996 and Frank Robinson had 10 in 1969.

It was enough of a cushion for Rodriguez (4-1), who matched a career high with 101 pitches while allowing at least one runner in each inning he worked. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out three.

Rodriguez has not allowed a run in 12 career innings against the Yankees.

Baltimore added an insurance run in the eighth. Caleb Ferguson hit Henderson with a pitch with one out, and Adley Rutschman singled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Henderson moved up to third on a flyout. Clay Holmes entered and induced a groundout by Anthony Santander, but shortstop Anthony Volpe booted it to allow Henderson to score.

Danny Coulombe recorded three outs for his first save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: New York placed OF Alex Verdugo on the paternity list and recalled C Carlos Narváez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Orioles: Baltimore activated LHP Cionel Pérez (right oblique strain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned RHP Dillon Tate to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Manager Brandon Hyde said RHP Craig Kimbrel was feeling better a day after leaving Sunday’s loss to Oakland with back soreness. ... Both RHP Kyle Bradish (elbow) and LHP John Means (forearm) are with the team, and Hyde said they could be activated this week.

UP NEXT

New York LHP Nestor Cortes (1-2, 3.50 ERA) faces Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.61) as the series continues Tuesday.

