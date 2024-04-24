ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gunnar Henderson continued his hot streak at the plate with three hits and three RBIs and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Wednesday despite Mike Trout becoming the first player in the majors to reach 10 home runs this season.

Batting leadoff for the second straight day, Trout got the Angels on the board with a solo shot down the left-field line off Dean Kremer (1-2) in the sixth. It's the third time in the past seven seasons Trout has been the first in the majors to reach double digits in homers.

That began Los Angeles' rally from being down 6-0 to having the tying run on first with two outs in the ninth.

With the Angels trailing 6-4, Ehire Adrianza led off the ninth with an infield single off Orioles closer Craig Kimbrell and advanced to third on second baseman Jorge Mateo's throwing error. Logan O'Hoppe's grounder drove him in to get the Angels within a run.

Jo Adell drew a walk with two outs, but was caught stealing second to end the game. There was a replay review, but the call stood to give Kimbrell his 424th career save, tied with John Franco for sixth on the all-time list.

Taylor Ward and Zach Neto also homered for the Angels, who have dropped five of six.

Henderson is 9 of 20 in the last five games. The shortstop, last year's unanimous choice for AL Rookie of the Year, homered for the second straight game when he led off the third with a drive off Tyler Anderson (2-3). It was Henderson's eighth of the season, which is second in the American League.

Adley Rutschman had his 12th multihit game of the year with two hits and an RBI.

Kremer didn't allow a hit until Adell's single with two outs in the fifth. The right-hander struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings with two runs allowed on three hits.

After Henderson connected on Anderson's cutter for his third homer this season against the Angels, he led off the fifth with a double and scored on Rutschman's base hit.

Baltimore broke it open with four in the sixth as the first five hitters got aboard against José Suarez. After Jorge Mateo's run-scoring, ground-rule double, Henderson had the key hit with a liner up the middle to plate two more.

Anderson allowed two runs and four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. The left-hander threw 105 pitches, the second-most he has tossed in the first five innings in his nine-year career.

After Nolan Schanuel’s base hit chased Kremer in the sixth, Ward hit Jacob Webb’s first pitch just over the outstretched glove at the wall in right-center to get the Angels within 6-3.

Neto led off the eighth with a first-pitch solo shot to left for his first this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said LHP John Means (left forearm strain) will start Sunday's game against Oakland or get another rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk.

Angels: 3B Miguel Sanó left in the sixth due to left knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Return home for three games against Oakland. RHP Corbin Burnes (3-0, 2.76 ERA) gets the call Friday night.

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-3, 6.75 ERA) gets Friday night's weekend series opener against Minnesota.

