ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Heliot Ramos drove in all the runs for San Francisco and put the Giants ahead to stay with his two-run homer in a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The Giants, who won three World Series titles with Bruce Bochy from 2010-14, have taken the first two games for a series victory against their former manager, who came out of a three-year retirement and led Texas to its first championship last season.

After Austin Slater drew a leadoff walk to start the game, Ramos drove him in with a double. The game was tied at 1 in the third before Slater hit a one-out single and Ramos followed with his sixth homer — and 17th hit in a span of 40 at-bats.

Erik Miller (1-2) worked a scoreless inning with two strikeouts after relieving Giants starter and former Texas right-hander Spencer Howard with two outs in the fifth. Camilo Doval worked around two runners in the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Texas left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-7) struck out five while allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman singled in the sixth to extend his on-base streak to 25 games, the franchise's longest since Eduardo Núñez reached base in 33 consecutive games in 2017.

Jon Gray, just off the injured list, replaced Heaney with two on in the sixth and struck out Jorge Soler to get out of that jam before working two more scoreless innings. Gray had last pitched May 21 before being sidelined with a right groin strain. He likely will return to a starting role next week.

The Rangers (30-34) got their lone run in the first, when Marcus Semien drew a leadoff walk and scored on Nathaniel Lowe's sacrifice fly. It was the third time in five games that they scored only one run, and had two runs in another game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb has thrown off a mound in his rehab from offseason left hip surgery, with the catcher in front of home plate. “I don't know if that counts. He was on a mound, but hopefully next week he actually throws a real bullpen,” manager Bob Melvin said Saturday, a day after Cobb's mound session.

Rangers: SS Corey Seager (left hamstring tightness) did some agility work in the outfield before the game. Seager was out of the lineup for the second game in a row since the two-time World Series MVP exited Wednesday's game in the second inning. ... RHP Gerson Garabito was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the active roster for Gray.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Keaton Winn (3-6, 6.17 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list to start Sunday in his first big league appearance since May 14. He had been sidelined by a right forearm strain. Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.70 ERA) is set to make his third start since missing 3 1/2 weeks with a right groin strain.

