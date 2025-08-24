MILWAUKEE (AP) — Heliot Ramos hit a two-run single off Trevor Megill with two outs in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Sunday.

The Giants trailed 3-2 when Matt Chapman hit a leadoff double and Luis Matos delivered a one-out single in the ninth. Megill struck out pinch-hitter Rafael Devers before walking Jung Hoo Lee to load the bases.

Ramos, who had been 0 for 12 over his last three games, then sent a 2-1 fastball back up the middle to drive in Chapman and Matos.

Matos also hit a two-run homer as the Giants earned their first series victory since winning two of three at Pittsburgh from Aug. 4-6.

Megill (5-3) has blown three of his last four save opportunities, though this was the first of those times the Brewers ended up losing the game.

Ryan Walker allowed a two-out single to Sal Frelick in the bottom of the ninth before striking out pinch-hitter Anthony Seigler to earn his 11th save. José Buttó (4-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win.

Caleb Durbin put the Brewers ahead 3-2 with a leadoff homer against Giants starter Robbie Ray in the fifth. Brandon Lockridge and Christian Yelich each had an RBI single for Milwaukee.

The Brewers wore “UECK” rather than their own names on the back of their jerseys to pay tribute to Bob Uecker, whose life was celebrated in a star-studded pregame ceremony. Uecker broadcast Brewers games for 54 seasons before dying Jan. 16 at age 90.

The game ended when Seigler was caught looking at a 3-2 pitch on the inside corner.

Matos is hitting just .209 this season, but he's 8 for 15 with two homers in his last four games.

The Giants are off Monday before beginning a three-game home series with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. RHP Justin Verlander (1-10, 4.64 ERA) pitches for San Francisco.

The major league-leading Brewers open a four-game home series with the Diamondbacks on Monday. The opener has LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (5-7, 5.40 ERA) starting for Arizona and RHP Brandon Woodruff (4-1, 2.47) pitching for Milwaukee.

