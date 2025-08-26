ST. LOUIS (AP) — Henry Davis homered, Bryan Reynolds hit a pair of doubles and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Mitch Keller (6-12) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out nine in six innings for the Pirates, who have won five of six.

Andre Pallante (6-12) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a walk in five innings. He is 0-4 with a 11.65 ERA over 17 innings in his last four starts.

Nolan Gorman hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.

Davis hit his sixth home run of the season in the third inning to give Pittsburgh an 8-0 lead.

Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz went 0 for 4 with a walk and an RBI after being activated from the seven-day concussion injured list prior to the game.

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras went 0 for 3 with an RBI after appealing his six-game suspension for a tirade directed at the plate umpire a night earlier.

Key moment

Pittsburgh scored five runs in the first inning off Pallante. Jared Triolo and Spencer Horwitz singled, Reynolds hit an RBI double, Cruz walked, Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run single and Jack Suwinski added an RBI double before Davis hit a sacrifice fly to right field on Pallante’s 26th pitch for the first out.

Key stat

Reynolds hit his 33rd and 34th doubles of the season to move into a tie with Atlanta’s Matt Olson for the National League lead. Reynolds’ 12 doubles in August are the most he has hit in a month in his career after he hit 11 in August of 2019.

Up next

Carmen Mlodzinski (3-7, 3.89 ERA) starts Wednesday night for the Pirates against the Cardinals' Sonny Gray (12-6, 4.33).

___

