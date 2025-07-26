MILWAUKEE (AP) — Heriberto Hernandez hit a go-ahead three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Saturday night.

Agustín Ramírez and Dane Myers also homered for the Marlins in their fourth straight win.

Janson Junk (5-2) allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings. Tyler Phillips pitched the final four innings for his first career save. He allowed three hits including Andrew Vaughn's eighth home run — a solo shot in the ninth.

Vaughn doubled leading off the second against Junk and advanced to third on Isaac Collins' single. Brice Turang struck out and Collins was caught stealing, but Caleb Durbin delivered a two-out single for a 1-0 lead. Durbin was thrown out trying to steal to end the inning.

Dane Myers led off the third with a single against Jose Quintana (7-4) before stealing his 15th base. Javier Sanoja had an RBI double to tie it 1-1 but was thrown out by center fielder Jackson Chourio trying to stretch his hit into a triple.

Ramírez led off the fourth with his 15th homer for a 2-1 lead.

Chourio led off the Brewers' fourth with a double to extend his hitting streak to 19 games. Collins and Turang had back-to-back two-out doubles for a 3-2 lead.

Sanoja reached on an error at second by Turang to begin the fifth and advanced on Xavier Edwards' single. Quintana retired the next two before Hernandez hit his fourth homer for a 5-3 lead. Quintana allowed five runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings.

Kyle Stowers greeted Grant Anderson with a double leading off the sixth and Myers followed with his fifth homer for a 7-3 advantage.

Key moment

Hernandez's blast stole the momentum from the Brewers, who had just grabbed the lead.

Key stat

Chourio's hitting streak is the longest by a Brewers player age 22 or younger. Gary Sheffield, Robin Yount and Paul Molitor all had 16-game runs.

Up next

Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (3-3, 3.23 ERA) starts Sunday against Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.65).

