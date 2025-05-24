Hernández sends Dodgers past Mets in 13 innings in wild and rainy NLCS rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Teoscar Hernández led off the 13th inning with an RBI double and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the New York Mets 7-5 in a wild rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series on a rainy Friday night at Citi Field.

As the clock approached midnight, New York tied it with three runs in the ninth off closer Tanner Scott — handed his fourth blown save in 14 chances this season.

Jeff McNeil laced a two-run triple with one out and Tyrone Taylor followed with an RBI single to make it 5-all, sending hardy fans left in a crowd of 40,449 into a frenzy after they waited out a 98-minute rain delay in the third.

But the Mets squandered chance after chance to win it over the final five innings — sometimes with their best hitters at the plate — and Los Angeles finally broke through in the 13th against Huascar Brazobán (3-1), the ninth New York pitcher.

