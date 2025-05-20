Home runs and strong bullpens helps Red Sox blank Mets after ejections

BOSTON (AP) — Carlos Narváez and Rafael Devers hit homers and six relievers combined to keep the Mets scoreless after Red Sox starter Walker Buehler was ejected in Boston's 2-0 win over New York on Tuesday night.

Manager Alex Cora was also ejected when he came out of the dugout in his pitcher’s defense and took over a heated argument with umpire Mike Estabrook with one out in the top of the third.

Brennan Bernardino took over for the next 1 2/3 innings as the Red Sox improved to 2-0 in the three-game series. Garrett Whitlock (2-0) got the win as the Red Sox got back to .500 at 25-25. Ardolis Chapman pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Boston's bullpen crew held the Mets to four hits.

The Mets have now lost three straight for the first time this season. They had been only major league team not to lose three in a row.

Clay Holmes had a shutout going through four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth, when Narváez drove a 1-0 sinker over the Green Monster. Two batters later, Devers hit one out to nearly the same spot for his 10th of the year.

Holmes (5-3) pitched six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Buehler didn’t allow a hit in his 2 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.

Key moment

Brandon Nimmo saved a run in the second when he caught a fly to left, then launched a strike to home in time for catcher Francisco Alvarez to get the tag down in front of Boston’s Nick Sogard as he attempted a head-first slide into home. The double play ended the inning.

Key stat

Holmes did not allow a home run in his first seven starts but has been tagged for five in his last three outings.

Up next

Mets RHP Tylor Megill (3-4, 3.74 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday night against Boston LHP Garrett Crochet (4-3, 2.00).

